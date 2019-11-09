Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Salisbury Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $45.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director David B. Farrell purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $100,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAL stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

