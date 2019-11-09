Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Sprott Securities upgraded Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Salient MLP and Energy Infrastructure Fund (the Fund), is an organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions (Distributions) to its shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its shareholders with a tax-efficient vehicle to invest in a portfolio of energy infrastructure companies that own midstream and other energy assets.

