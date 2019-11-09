Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:SMF) to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Sprott Securities upgraded Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
About Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.