Sailpoint Technologies’ (SAIL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,271. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $5,075,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 123,709.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

