Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Up 9.2% After Earnings Beat

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) shot up 9.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $21.99, 4,232,022 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 1,286,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $84,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $1,184,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,000 shares of company stock worth $5,075,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 123,709.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

