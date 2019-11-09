Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $22.00

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,271. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,760. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after purchasing an additional 322,351 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,012,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 507,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 508,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

