Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) Trading Down 0.1%

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.95 and last traded at $50.95, approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,000. Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.