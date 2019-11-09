Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

SFE stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

