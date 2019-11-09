Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $488,604.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 76.7% higher against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $488,604.00 and $2,597.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,811.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.02098526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.27 or 0.03204495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00694091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00695378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00418454 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 15,512,814 coins and its circulating supply is 15,395,502 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

