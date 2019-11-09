Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. 274,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $88.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 11,588,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.