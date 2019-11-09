Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 274,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $88.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

