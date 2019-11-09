Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 502.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

