Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 307,633 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in State Street by 693.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 50.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.02.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

