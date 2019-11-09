Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copa by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 252,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Copa by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $113.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

