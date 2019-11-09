Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.55 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,378. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

