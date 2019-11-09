Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 85.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $22,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $52,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $239,005.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

NYSE VAC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.