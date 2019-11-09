Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $26,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KL opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of -0.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

