Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 34000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of $104.95 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

