RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.33 ($59.68).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

