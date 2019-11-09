Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RYDAF opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.