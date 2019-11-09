Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,850 at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.33) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,727.30 ($35.64).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,341 ($30.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion and a PE ratio of 932.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,420.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.