Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.85.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 79,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.