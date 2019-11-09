Royal Bank of Canada Trims Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Target Price to GBX 1,800

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,395 ($18.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Weir Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.13).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,502.50 ($19.63) on Wednesday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,001.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,397.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,484.54.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.