Royal Bank of Canada Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $50.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

CARG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. 770,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,401. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $4,465,508.88. Insiders have sold 1,294,107 shares of company stock worth $41,901,974 over the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

