Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.41 ($84.20).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €75.04 ($87.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.