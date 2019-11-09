Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $70.00

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.92.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 2,090,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,875 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

