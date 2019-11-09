Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 1-Year High at $334.20

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.20 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 332.90 ($4.35), with a volume of 72434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.60 ($4.28).

Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1364.9999781 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108 in the last quarter.

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

