Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 1-Year High at $334.20

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.20 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 332.90 ($4.35), with a volume of 72434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.60 ($4.28).
Several research firms have issued reports on ROR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.
In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108 in the last quarter.
About Rotork (LON:ROR)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
