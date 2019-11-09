Ross Andrews Acquires 44,860 Shares of Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) Stock

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Ross Andrews purchased 44,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,084.20 ($27,550.24).

IDP stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. Innovaderma PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.05 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.16.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Wednesday.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

