Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

RST opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.29. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rosetta Stone news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $272,484. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

