Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 358,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.29. Rosetta Stone has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,342.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock valued at $272,484. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

