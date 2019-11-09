Rosenblatt Securities Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $159.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $134.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Group raised Roku from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Shares of ROKU traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,209,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,366,427. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total value of $552,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,079.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,801,276. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $780,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 476.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

