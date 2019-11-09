Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Roku worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total transaction of $1,646,087.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,087.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,801,276. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.