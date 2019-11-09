Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.25.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.98. 132,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. Rogers has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

