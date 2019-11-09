Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

