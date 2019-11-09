Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $37.39. 602,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. UBS Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

