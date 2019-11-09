RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 754,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

