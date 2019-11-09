Rivetz (RVT) One Day Volume Hits $142.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $345,778.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00224661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.01461641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00120625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

