RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given a C$27.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.50 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.71.

REI.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$23.37 and a 12 month high of C$27.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$801,552.51.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

