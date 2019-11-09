Rikoon Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $153.31. The stock had a trading volume of 634,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $155.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cascend Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.59.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.