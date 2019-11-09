Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,278. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

