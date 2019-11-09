Rikoon Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,418,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,766,524. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

