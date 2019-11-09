Rikoon Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.95.

NYSE KO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

