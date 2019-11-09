Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $186.27. 1,241,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

