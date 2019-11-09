Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Popular worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 702.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 602,904 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Popular by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,426,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,864,000 after buying an additional 570,666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Popular by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,762,000 after buying an additional 425,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 255,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,839,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,199 shares of company stock worth $1,072,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

