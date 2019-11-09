Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

