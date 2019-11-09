Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,531,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after buying an additional 1,817,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 251,286 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 662,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $306,651.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,035 shares in the company, valued at $267,819.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

