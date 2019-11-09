Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 298,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 275,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

