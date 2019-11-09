Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Argo Group worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of ARGO opened at $62.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

