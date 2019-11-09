Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.50 ($129.65).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €7.80 ($9.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €104.75 ($121.80). 545,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €73.12 ($85.02) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.40.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.