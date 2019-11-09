Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 5,023,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

