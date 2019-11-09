Reviewing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. W&T Offshore does not pay a dividend. Hess Midstream Partners pays out 129.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and Hess Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $580.71 million 1.07 $248.83 million $1.01 4.36 Hess Midstream Partners $662.40 million 0.87 $372.30 million $1.27 16.54

Hess Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for W&T Offshore and Hess Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hess Midstream Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.64%. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Hess Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Hess Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 38.63% -29.02% 10.44% Hess Midstream Partners 9.91% 2.55% 2.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Hess Midstream Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

